Koku Anyidoho has said that he refuses to be provoked following his suspension from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC said exhibiting a high sense of tolerance in the face of envy-led extreme provocation, is a sign of divine maturity and wisdom.

In a tweet, the Director of the Atta Mills Memorial Institute said: “Exhibiting a high sense of tolerance in the face of envy-led extreme provocation, is a sign of divine maturity and wisdom.

“I chose to be divinely wise and matured so shall refuse to be provoked. Blessed day and blessings galore over the weekend. Ghana Flag of GhanaShall not die. Shalom.”

In pursuant to an earlier decision to suspend Mr Anyidoho, from the NDC, the Functional Executive Committee has expelled him entirely.