Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has lauded the quality of his team’s depth as being key to their victory in the MTN FA Cup semi-final.

The Phobians recorded a 3-0 win over Medeama at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

Midfielder Benjamin Afutu broke the deadlock before Isaac Mensah and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh also scoring to seal the win for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions.

After the match, Boadu spoke on his team’s depth and said the players he featured in place of his regulars possessed the needed quality that handed them a place in the final.

“I do not depend on a few players,” the former Medeama SC gaffer said.

“I build around all the players and so, if one player is not available, then the replacement will be better than the starter.

“The match, in itself, was a good one. In the first half, Medeama tried to confuse us with their game plan but we used our tactics to get all the three goals.”

The Phobians will face AshGold in the final of the FA Cup on Sunday, August 8 at the Accra Sports Stadium and victory for Hearts will give them a double after they won the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title.