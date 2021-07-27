Tracy Boakye, a 15-year-old girl, who resides at Ash Town in the Ashanti Region, has been confirmed missing by an official police report.

In a tweet on the verified handle of the Ghana Police Service, it is reported that young Boakye left home on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at about 8:00 pm.

Since then, the young lady has not returned home and all attempts made by the family to find her whereabouts have proved futile.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is entreated to contact the nearest Police station or call the numbers 0244414358, 0243222447, 191, 18555, or 112.

She speaks English and Twi, is fair in complexion, and has a height of 5”4.

Check out the Tweet below:

Missing Person: Please help find Tracy Boakye. Anyone with information on her whereabout should contact the nearest Police station or call the numbers provided on the image below. pic.twitter.com/Jg8f9DYP4Y — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) July 26, 2021

ALSO: