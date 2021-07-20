Ex-Black Stars player, Emmanuel Agyemeng-Badu, has finally responded to rumours of being in an amorous relationship with media personality, Delay.

In recent years, Agyemang-Badu and Delay, real name Deloris Frimpong Manso, have been pictured together and their composure has made many believe they are an item.

But, the International midfielder has debunked the claims, clarifying that Delay is nothing but her ‘family’.

He revealed that he developed a bond with the presenter after a radio interview about a decade ago.

“I never dated Delay. It was like a good friend turned family. I met her through one of her friends, who told me Delay wanted to interview me… That’s how we became friends,” he told blogger Sammy Kay Media.

Recall Agyemang-Badu’s customised car was captured in Delay’s mansion, and she was at another time seen cruising around in his car, a situation that gave credence to the dating rumour.

Reacting to this, Agyemang-Badu stated that en route Brong Ahafo for a project, his car developed a mechanical fault, hence he called Delay who made hers available for him.

After his car was repaired, he said Delay took delivery of his, and coincidentally, she was spotted driving that car.

He also stated that, since Delay could communicate in rudimentary Italian, they sometimes exchanged pleasantries in the language, including calling each other “my love”.

Though reiterating that they are not lovers, he admitted that a strong bond exists between them, even to the point of being invited to eat fufu in her home.