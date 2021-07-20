President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to comply with the Covid-19 safety protocols to avoid a possible third wave.

Addressing Muslims at the National Mosque during today’s Eid Al-Adha celebrations, he said that the recent increase in the number of infections is a source of worry.

“As we continue to count on the Grace of God to protect our country from the ravages of the pandemic like we have done since its outbreak. We can only minimise its health effects and avoid a full-blown third wave if we continue to be responsible and observe the safety and hygiene protocols,” he said.

With an upsurge in cases, he said that it is safe to conclude that many Ghanaians have let their guard down in terms of adherence to the safety protocols and “we’re beginning to live our lives and conduct our businesses as though we are in normal times.”

He reiterated the fact that the virus is still with “us and that until each and every one of us receives a double dose of the vaccine, the protocols must continue to be a part and parcel of our daily activities.

“The Ministry of Health is working hard to ensure that even in a midst of a global shortage of vaccines, the target that we have set for ourselves, that is to vaccinate some of the other population in Ghana, i.e. some 28 million Ghanaians is undertaken.”

He stressed that until that goal is achieved, he will continue to count on the support and corporation of the Ghanaian people to ensure “our collective security against the novel coronavirus pandemic.”