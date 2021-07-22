A doctor, George Dziblewo, based in Yeji of the Bono East Region, is in the grips of the police for allegedly housing a robbery suspect.

The suspect, whose identity is not immediately known, was said to be undergoing treatment in Dr Dziblewo’s private facility.

This, according to Police sources, was after he suffered a gunshot wound during a robbery operation at Techiman a few days ago.

DSP Eric Awiaden, who confirmed the incident to Adom News said all attempts by the Techiman Police to arrest the robbery suspect proved futile as he fled the town.

However, a signal to Yeji over suspicion that he may be hiding in the town uncovered him inside the doctor’s facility after a search through the town.

The suspect and the doctor were arrested together with their accomplices.

