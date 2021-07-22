The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says the country’s Covid-19 active cases have increased by 342 within two days.

According to the Service in its latest update, active cases as of July 17, stands at 3,466.

This is as against 3,124 active cases recorded on July 15.

The Upper West Region has, however, not reported any active case, the GHS website further revealed.

Unfortunately, two more lives have been lost to the coronavirus. This brings the total death toll to 817.

So far, 304 new cases have been recorded, bringing the total confirmed cases to 99,734.

Despite the large number of cases confirmed, 95,451 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

Out of the 3,466 active cases reported, 26 are said to be severe while 15 other persons are in critical condition.

Statistics from the Kotoka International Airport show that 2,031 returnees have tested positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, 1,882 patients after recovering have been discharged from some health facilities.

In view of this, the Ministry of Information will on Wednesday, July 21, at 4:30 pm hold a press briefing to update the nation on the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.