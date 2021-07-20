Two persons have lost their lives after an illegal mining (galamsey) pit caved in at Juaboso in the Western North Region.

The incident happened at Campso, a farming community in the district, Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the two were part of a group of men working under the vast land, but their section collapsed.

The victims have been identified as 37-year-old Abubakari Gariba and Haruna Gariba, 25.

Sources indicated that after the pit caved in, volunteers and police patrol from Juaboso command managed to rescue the two men.

However, they were declared dead on arrival by medics of the district’s Government Hospital. The bodies have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

Meanwhile, the illegal mining concession owner, Kadri Tahiru, has been apprehended by the police assisting in the investigations.

This makes it the second time such an incident has occurred in the same community.

