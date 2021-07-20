Dr Randy Abbey, Ghana Football Association [GFA] Executive Council member, has distanced himself from contesting the presidency in the near future.

The Hearts of Oak Lions Chairman is famously known as one of the best football administrators in the country.

Dr Abbey, despite serving as the Executive Council member of the country’s football governing body, has been touted to contest the GFA presidential seat.

According to him, he is happy to be serving in different capacities but has no interest in contesting for the seat.

“I have no interest in contesting the Ghana Football Association [GFA] presidential seat,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I am happy to be serving as a member of the Executive Council and in other different capacities.

“I will not contest Kurt Okraku in the next elections because I am simply not interested to become the Ghana Football Association president,” he added.

Dr Abbey is the Black Satellites chairman who won the U-20 Championship in Mauritania. He has also severed as the spokesperson for the GFA under the auspices of Kwesi Nyantakyi.