Some students of the Kumasi Girls’ High School have been allegedly assaulted by joint police and military team deployed to the school to restore calm during riots.

This comes after the students were said to have gone on a rampage on Monday evening after being denied mid-term break.

The Ghana Education Service had earlier released a statement ordering school authorities to take the action as part of measures to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Luv News investigations revealed that the students destroyed property of the school.

One of the students, narrating the incident to someone on phone, was heard crying: “The mistress brought in soldiers and policemen. They have beaten us and stepped on us, I can’t walk.”

“They came in around 8:30 pm to 9:00pm. They entered the dormitory with sticks. Some people have even fainted and have been taken away,” she said while sobbing.

Another student also alleged that they were beaten, “because they refused to comply with the directive to stay on campus

“There is inadequate food in the school yet they say they will not let us go home… the soldiers and policemen have beaten up many of us.”

Management of the school is yet to publicly comment on the matter.