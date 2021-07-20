As Ghana joins the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration, former President John Dramani Mahama has urged Muslims to observe alms giving.

Muslims have united today, July 20 to observe the auspicious occasion in remembrance of the sacrificial lamb that washed the sins of humans.

As such, Mr Mahama has called on the Muslim flock to be inspired by the sacrifice to contribute their own quota to redeem humanity, by giving back to society.

In a Facebook post containing his warm wishes, Mr Mahama urged Muslims to be wary of the values of the religion; obedience, sacrifice and mercy.

“As we safely celebrate with family and loved ones, may our prayers be answered and our sacrifices be acceptable to Allah. May we be inspired by the sacrifice to give back to humanity, something that is bigger than ourselves.

“Above all, may Allah accept our prayers, heal our world and bless our homeland Ghana,” he said.