The Nkawie Circuit Court has sentenced three persons to a total of 75 years imprisonment for robbery at Asuhyiae, near Tepa, in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality.

Among the convicts is a 19-year-old Form 2 student of the Mabang Senior High School, who received a 10-year jail term.

The others are; Abdul Razak 25, an ex-convict, who was jailed for 40 years and John Fordjour, a 25-year-old small-scale miner, who was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment.

They were charged for conspiring and robbing three persons with cutlasses and a gun, at Ninko cottage, near Asuhyiae.

Police Chief Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei told the court presided by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, that on May 13 this year, at about 20:00 hours, the three planned and robbed Agya Kwame Twumasi, a 64-year-old farmer at his cottage.

They attacked him with cutlasses and took away his single barrel gun valued at GHc1,500, two cartridges, a television deck valued at GHc300.00, several pieces of wax prints and GHc1,000.00 cash.

The convicts also attacked one Ayuba, a labourer of Agya Twumasi, and took away his four mobile phones, a radio set, a pair of trousers and GHc200.00 cash.

Chief Inspector Agyei said on May 22 at about 01:00 hours, the convicts attacked one Suleman Mohammed at his cottage in an attempt to rob him but failed.

He said the following morning, one of the convicts, Abdul Razak, sold the gun they stole from Agya Twumasi to one Bashiru.

Bashiru then sent the gun to the Achirensua Police station, where the first complainant, Agya Twumasi had made a report.

Abdul Razak was subsequently arrested and in his caution statement, admitted the offence.

He led the Police to arrest his accomplices and after investigations, they were charged with the offence and brought before the court.