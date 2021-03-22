As the world unites to mark Water Day, songstress iOna Reigns has switched to her nursing self to educate the youth.

Born Mercy Onuawonto Sam, iOna engaged in public education at basic schools in the Volta Region on the importance of water.

The midwife emphasised the need for water, and why it must be used wisely to build a positive mindset on resources in society.

“I call on all to value water and to remain responsible for its use. Ability to afford water should not guarantee one to be wasteful with it,” she emphasised.

She said aside music being a powerful platform for education, she took a step further to meet face-to-face with the pupils.

The ‘Obra’ hitmaker added her voice against galamsey and illegal logging of trees

This was during a discussion on the theme: ‘Valuing Water with AbibiNsroma Foundation, a Tema-based non-governmental organisation.’

Watch video below for more: