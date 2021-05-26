Ghanaian songstress iOna Reine has, for the first time, introduced her maternal self to the world by flaunting her two daughters.

iOna has enjoyed the joy of motherhood for seven years, the age of her first daughter, Alexia.

Barely a year later, she took seed and gave birth to her last baby, Nuella, for her ex-husband she was married to for five years.

Due to the one year age difference, the duo could pass for twins; they constantly rock the same dresses and hairstyle.

In some photos exclusively available to Adomonline.com, the mother is seen cultivating an enviable bond with her children, and the smiles on their faces indicate they are living their best lives.

MORE:

Photos below:

Meet the adorable children of songstress iOna Reine