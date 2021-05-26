The Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has arrested and detained five officers following a complaint of alleged extortion.

The suspects were said to have been involved in two separate cases on 25th May 2021 during patrol duties.

This was made known by the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

According to her, the Service will not shield any officer found guilty.

DSP Tenge further disclosed that the suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

She, thus, assured the public that the Command will provide further updates on the matter in due time.

“The Command has begun a serious investigation into the case, and further updates would be communicated in due time.

“The command will not shield any officer who hides in the uniform to perpetuate crime against members of the community,” she said.

The police, in a statement, said on May 21, 2021, a report was received at the Kaneshie Police Station around 2:00am.

The complainant was onboard an Uber vehicle from Madina to Airport, when about five police officers, who were armed and onboard an Operation Calm Life Police Vehicle, intercepted the Uber Vehicle at UPSA road.

“The officers accused him of being a fraudster, arrested him and asked the

Uber vehicle to go. He reported that the Police Officers forced him to transfer an amount of GHS 20,000 into a Mobile money account and abandoned him to his fate

,” it said.

The Police Command further indicated that a similar report was made at the Achimota police station by a complainant who said at 11:23 PM the same day, he was driving an unregistered Mercedez Benz when he was stopped by three policemen at Hatso, off the Atomic-Madina road.

“According to the complainant, the policemen searched his car, after which he was arrested on grounds of being a cyber fraudster. He was then escorted to Silver Star towers at Airport and forced to withdraw a sum of GHS 20,000 from his ATM for them,” it added.