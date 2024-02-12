Ghanaian songstress, Iona Reine, continues to captivate hearts with her enchanting moments with her husband, Bishop Okrah.

The couple, who recently celebrated their one-month anniversary since tying the knot, are basking in the joy of their honeymoon.

In a recent private outing, Iona Reine shared glimpses of their romantic date which captured their affectionate bond.

The ambiance was set with Shania Twain’s timeless ballad, “You’re Still the One,” playing softly in the background.

The video shared by Iona Reine has melted hearts as fans and well-wishers expressed admiration for the couple’s enduring love and happiness.

Netizens have prayed for a lifelong commitment and partnership for the couple.

Watch video below: