Controversial singer and nurse, iOna Reine, has revealed she was subjected to fear and constant psychological battles following the death of colleague Ebony Reigns.

Ebony passed on in the peak of her career in a fatal accident while returning from Sunyani to Accra in February 2018, and since then, her lookalikes have popped up to continue her legacy.

One of such is iOna Reine, who said her resemblance with Ebony did her more harm than good.

According to her, Ghanaians flooded her social media comment section with tributes and ‘RIP’, and the situation was so deep that she began seeing the late Ebony in her dreams.

Opening up on the encounter in an interview on Adom TV‘s The Journey, iOna revealed Ebony would be smiling at her, yet does not utter a single word.

In another dream she recounted, she said “it was a weird dream. She [Ebony] was pregnant and teaching in a classroom.”

Having a nursing background, iOna said she attributed the dreams to psychological trauma and sought the help of some of her colleagues.

However, she said the situation worsened and she began seeing the late Ebony more frequently, even when her eyes are widely opened and in broad daylight.

“At a point it became very scary. Even when I was doing something, I see her standing by. In one of the dreams, she had come back and some people were chasing us and took her away. The pain I felt in the dream, when I woke up, I felt the same chest pain and at that point I knew I had to get spiritual help.”

iOns revealed she got some pastors to pray with her and since then, the spirit of the late Ebony has departed from her.

When asked if she reached out to the family of the first VGMA female Artiste of the Year, iOna responded in the negative, explaining that she did not want to be misinterprated.

“The reason is that Ghanaians can easily misinterpret your intentions. They can attribute it to me wanting fame or chasing clout so I kept quiet an dealt with it myself,” she said.