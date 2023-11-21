Ghanaian actor, Kalybos and his wife, Antwiwaa have treated fans to glimpses of their honeymoon on a picturesque beach.

Following their wedding ceremony on Saturday, November 11, the couple showcased their profound love as they basked in each other’s company, openly expressing their affection.

In a video, the newlyweds strolled hand-in-hand along the sandy shores, radiating happiness.

Love-struck Kalybos was seen gazing lovingly into Antwiwaa’s eyes, appreciating her beauty.

The couple’s honeymoon seamlessly blended romance and friendship, with the rhythmic waves of the sea providing a serene backdrop to their love story.

They chilled on the beach, shared laughter and engaged in heartfelt conversations. It was evident that the duo were savoring every moment of their special time together.

Watch video below

Why John Dumelo attended Kalybos’ wedding