Actor and politician, John Dumelo made a remarkable appearance at Kalybos’ wedding despite their political differences.

Many actors including Kalybos openly supported Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan sidelining their colleague, John Dumelo, who contested on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections.

Kalybos explained that, he campaigned for New Patriotic Party (NPP) because the party’s policies resonated with him.

Many thought given the political affiliation, John Dumelo will not be at his wedding.

However, Mr. Dumelo graced the occasion and made his impact felt to the surprise of many.

Responding to queries from his Twitter followers about why he attended the wedding, Dumelo said he has a big heart.

He added that, his friendship with Kalybos transcends political affiliation since everyone is entitled to their choice, which is the beauty of politics.

I have a big heart https://t.co/yRwJteHvXr — Farmer John (@johndumelo) November 12, 2023

SEE ALSO