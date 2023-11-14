Singer and record executive, Mr Eazi has subtly confirmed he is legally off the bachelors list, months after rumors went rife.

Mr Eazi made his relationship with long-time lover, Temi Otedola official when he proposed to her with an expensive custom-made stone in the enchanting city of Venice, Italy in April 2022.

A year down the line, the couple got married secretly and they are currently Mr & Mrs Ajibade.

When asked of his decision to keep his marriage a secret, Mr Eazi said they wanted a private ceremony with just family and friends.

The ‘Zagadat’ crooner who promised to make a grand announcement and invite as many people as he can to the wedding said he had to respect the wishes of his partner who enjoys her privacy.

Mr. Eazi was quick to add that, he gave fans hints of marriage in his Legalize video – a project he shot to announce his proposal.

In the video, he was spotted rocking a black suit and his lover, Temi, dressed as a simple bride while they waved to an unseen crowd.

The video ended with the lovers engaged in a passionate kiss, signifying a happily-ever-after.

Mr Eazi said marriage is lovely and he is currently enjoying the ride.