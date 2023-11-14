The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG) have urged government to reintroduce road tolls in the 2024 budget.

President of the group, David Agbado said drivers are struggling as a result of bad roads.

He believed the road tolls when introduced will at least be used to fix roads.

Mr Agbado added that, road toll collectors who lost their jobs will be relieved when it is introduced.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to present the last Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government for the 2023 Financial Year to Parliament on Wednesday November 15, 2023.

He gave an assurance that government will restrict itself to budgeted expenditure, despite 2024 being an election year.

Mr Ofori-Atta said government would stay within the International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported budget which would be presented to Parliament later next month.

Road tolls were cancelled in 2022 following the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

The road tolls were, however, re-introduced during the 2023 budget presentation.

