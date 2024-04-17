The Public Relations Officer of Concerned Drivers Association, David Agboado, says some drivers have already implemented a 20% increase in transport fares.

According to him, some drivers have increased their fares even though the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) had instructed them to hold off on the planned increase in transport fares.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show, the PRO cited a clause in the GPRTU’s constitution, which states that the Union must engage in consultation with the government before any changes to transport fares can be implemented.

Mr. Agboado stated that despite the provision in the GPRTU’s Constitution, the delays in resolving with the government have influenced members to increase fares without approval.

“Takoradi is under them (GPRTU), Sunyani is under them, Kumasi is under them, the Northern Region is under them, I’m talking in terms of GPRTU but those people have all increased their transport fares because of the delay.”

“People think the top hierarchy is in bed with the government. It is not so but the delay of the ministry to act on his mandate is what is causing the whole thing,” he said.

Mr. Agboado also indicated that the GPRTU’s upcoming meeting with the government will include a proposal for a fare increase of more than 20%.

“At least the 20% is good. We can go more than 20%. They are not going there with 20%. They are going there with more than 20% and they are going to bargain and come to a conclusion of either 20, 25, 10 or 15%.”

However, the general secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire says that they will reach a conclusion on fare increment after the meeting.

Background

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) have jointly advised commuters against paying any unapproved new transport fares until officially approved.

This advisory follows the announcement by the Transport Operators Union and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, of a 30% increase in transport fares effective, Saturday, April 13.

In a press release issued jointly, the GPRTU and the GRTCC attributed the decision by the Transport Operators Union and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana to increase fares to the government’s failure to adequately address pending grievances.

