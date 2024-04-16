The Chief Executive of GIHOC Distilleries, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has subtly expressed willingness to become the running mate of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr Jumah says his selection will settle the noise and agitation surrounding the highly anticipated nomination.

“They should give it to me and stop talking. Everything will end and everybody will stop campaigning. I will then be addressed as honourable His Excellency Vice President Kofi Jumah,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM amidst laughter.

After the National Democratic Congress (NDC) retained its 2020 running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang for the 2024 election, there has been calls for Dr Bawumia to also name his.

As the pressure heightens, various names have emerged as potential running mates.

Energy Minister; Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei -Owusu and Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum are some of the people tipped for the position.

