Legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has revealed why he voted for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2016 general elections.

He said at the time, he perceived candidate Akufo-Addo as a transformative figure akin to a “junior Jesus,”.

He believed he would bring about positive change in Ghana, especially considering the challenges under the John Dramani Mahama administration.

However, Mr. Kpebu now recognizes the fallacy in his reasoning, adding that personal admiration doesn’t necessarily correlate with effective leadership.

“I voted for Akufo-Addo, clear, because I thought that this was junior Jesus in 2016. I voted for him because I thought he was the one coming to change everything. In hindsight, I suffered a bias because he has been a lawyer much longer than I have been, so I looked at the personal things I was doing, and I said then, if this man is decades ahead of me, then he must be super. Not knowing there is no logic in it.” he said in an interview on TV3.

His comments were in response to a recent poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics.

