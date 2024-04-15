The Ministry of Transport has instructed the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to arrest any commercial driver found charging new transport fares beyond the established rates, which places undue financial strain on commuters.

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Unit in Accra on Sunday, April 14, 2024, the Ministry clarified that, negotiations for updated public transport fares are still underway with the Road Transport Operators.

This initiative follows the recent surge in fuel prices and associated operational expenses.

The Ministry said it is important to adhere to the existing public transport fares as directed by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of TUC and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC).

It further warned that those who defy this directive will be subject to legal consequences.

“The Ministry is urging the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to be on the lookout for any driver who goes contrary to the directive issued by the GPRTU and the GRTCC”, the statement in part read.

On Thursday, April 11, 2024, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of TUC and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) in a joint statement issued in Accra urged commuters not to pay any additional transport fares outside the existing fares.

They described the alleged increase in transport fares by some commercial transport drivers as illegal and noted that they were still in talks with the Ministry of Transport over new charges.

“We are currently engaging stakeholders to consider the various cost components and agree on the way forward. As has been the practice, the leadership met with the Ministry of Transport on Wednesday 10th April, 2024, to present our demands. Once consensus is reached, the general public will be duly informed”, the statement in part read.

On Monday, April 8, 2024, two transport operating groups, the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG) and the Transport Operators of Ghana, jointly announced a 15% increase in transport fares effective Saturday, April 13, 2024.

They cited the recent increment in fuel prices and the government’s seeming indifference regarding any reduction in the price of petrol as well as the cost of vehicle spare parts and lubricants to buttress their decision.

