A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called for calm among individuals vying to be selected as the running mate of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming December elections.

John Boadu stated that the selection of a running mate is not a right but rather a privilege, and it ultimately lies with Dr Bawumia, although the decision is also subject to approval by the National Council of the party.

In an interview with JoyNews on Sunday, April 14, Mr. Boadu urged interested persons to participate in future flagbearer elections when nominations are open.

He stressed that the decision on the running mate will be made in the best interest of the party and not based on individual preferences.

Mr Boadu emphasised that no one will be imposed on the party, and the selection process will ensure that the best candidate is chosen to complement Dr Bawumia’s candidacy.

“It is nobody’s right to become a running mate. If you want to become president, contest when we reopen nominations.

“So this noise about I should have it and he or she should not have it and creating all kinds of challenges, I think that it is something that must be stopped.

“Because even if the flagbearer chooses one person which we have seen over the years, the National Council can decide that no, we won’t go with this person.”

With Dr Mahamudu Bawumia positioned as the flagbearer and various preparatory measures underway, such as the establishment of campaign teams, attention is now directed towards the pivotal task of selecting a running mate.

This decision has sparked intense lobbying within the party, particularly within the Ashanti Region.

Analysts frequently mention several individuals as potential candidates, including Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Joseph Osei Owusu, and esteemed clergyman and former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Prof. Opoku Onyinah.

Furthermore, Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare and Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekulful have emerged as notable contenders in the running mate selection process for Dr Bawumia.

However, the Campaign Chairman for the NPP in the 2024 elections, Dan Kwaku Botwe, has affirmed that there is no pressure on the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to announce his running mate.

According to him, Dr Bawumia will unveil his chosen candidate at the appropriate moment, emphasizing that there is no urgency for the selection process.

He reassured that neither Dr Bawumia nor the party faces any challenges in the process of selecting a running mate.

