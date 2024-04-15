Former Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan, has expressed his readiness if given the opportunity to serve as running mate to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flag bearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December general elections.

Speaking in a television interview, the former skipper of Ghana’s senior football team said he had no intention of turning it down if the offer was ever made, adding that it would be an honour.

“Honour is something everybody likes. I won’t reject it, but I know that’s big,” the former Rennes and Sunderland forward said, clearly amused by the question.

Asamoah Gyan said even though the question of being an NPP running mate was merely hypothetical, he was committed to leveraging his experience and knowledge gathered over the years in football for the betterment of Ghana’s sports sector.

Asamoah Gyan, who is currently the nation’s record goal scorer, is currently serving as the chairman of the Sports Sub-Committee of Vice President’s manifesto committee.

He is on the committee to help the NPP flag bearer to formulate strategic sports policies that will advance the country’s sports sector, should he [Bawumia] be elected as President in the December presidential election.

