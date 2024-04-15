The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has started the recruitment process for temporary electoral officers for the upcoming 2024 general election.

Through a social media post dated Monday, April 15, 2024, signed by the Chairperson, Jean Mensa, the EC announced the commencement of applications for individuals interested in participating in the 2024 election duties.

The roles for the crucial activities in December includes the Voter Registration Exercise, Exhibition of Voters Register, and the General Elections scheduled for December 7, 2024.

The positions available cover a spectrum of responsibilities such as Registration Officers, Exhibition Officers, Presiding Officers, Registration Assistants (including Data Entry Clerks and Lamination Officers), Exhibition Assistants, and Polling Assistants (comprising Verification Officers, Ballot Issuers, and Name Reference List Officers).

In addition to outlining the positions, the Commission stressed the necessity for applicants to specify their region, district, and constituency in their application documents.

Below is the full statement

RECRUITMENT OF TEMPORARY ELECTORAL OFFICIALS pic.twitter.com/bHpPs7yEXl — Electoral Commission Of Ghana (@ECGhanaOfficial) April 15, 2024

