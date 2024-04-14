A 16-year-old boy with special needs, Bright Bosompem, has been left with life threatening injuries after being brutally assaulted following an accusation of penis disappearance.

Accused of being involved in the disappearance of a passerby’s penis, Bright was mercilessly assaulted by a group of individuals at Shiabu, Dansoman beach road.

In a disturbing video that circulated online, Bright is seen being battered with bricks and wooden planks after the false accusation was made against him.

His mother rushed to the scene and took him to Dansoman Polyclinic, where he received medical attention.

However, the family faces a financial burden as they have spent over GH₵7,000 on medical expenses, including drugs and X-rays.

Tragically, Bright now suffers from blood clots in his brain, as well as tooth and bone fractures, further complicating his already challenging situation.

His father expressed dismay over the disheartening incident, considering the fact that his son is challenged.

While three suspects have been arrested in connection with the assault, the main suspect who accused Bright of stealing his penis remains at large.

