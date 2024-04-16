A Commissioner of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Ishmael Edjekumhene, has refuted claims made by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) following the alleged overloading of 360 transformers.

This response follows a substantial fine levied by the PURC against former ECG board members for their failure to inform consumers prior to power disruptions, as stipulated by Regulation 39 of L.I. 2413.

In an interview on Citi TV, Mr. Edjekumhene, who also serves as the Executive Director of the Kumasi Institute of Technology and Environment (KITE), expressed shock at the Managing Director of ECG’s recent announcement that 630 transformers were overloaded, resulting in intermittent power outages.

He said this assertion had not been brought to the attention of the PURC despite routine monitoring procedures.

“So, we were just following up on information that ECG itself has put into the public domain which the regulator wasn’t aware. So, when we wrote to the ECG, if that wasn’t the case they should probably have said that that wasn’t the case. But they gave us all the information.

“We have gone out to all the transformers, at least a majority of the transformers and it is turning out to be that those transformers were not overloaded. That is why GRIDCO said they gave instruction and ECG is not complying with those directives in a timely manner,” he stated.

