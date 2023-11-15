In preparation for the 2024 parliamentary elections in the Kpandai district on the ticket New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspiring Member of Parliament, Richard Nyamah has successfully secured 14 mechanised boreholes for the water-scarce communities in the region.

Facing acute water shortages, the plight of residents especially during the dry season in Kpandai district was made public through reports by Adom News.

Responding to the pressing water challenges, Mr. Nyamah took initiative and secured support from the Ghana National Gas Company Limited and Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to address the issue.

The 14 boreholes are a result of this collaboration, aimed at addressing the water scarcity in the following beneficiary communities: Kpadjai, Lonto, Loloto, Jirandogo, Jamboai, Kabeso, Gulbi Quarters, Kakpeni, Kachinke, Kabonwule, Mbowura, and Nkanchina Community Nursing College.

Mr. Richard Nyamah

Primus Mechandise, a company based in Tamale, has been entrusted with the task of executing these crucial water projects.

Mr. Nyamah, addressing students at Nkachina Nursing College, officially informed them of the 14 secured boreholes.

He said these initiatives are a result of the collaboration with the Ghana National Gas Company Limited and PURC.

Expressing gratitude, he said majority of the boreholes have been allocated to the Northern part of the district, where water is scares during the dry season.

Mr. Nyamah assured the students at Nkachina Nursing Training College that the borehole projects would commence within a few weeks.