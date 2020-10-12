It was a blissful moment when Akua Asabea Gyan, the 35-year-old woman, who is married to a 106-year-old man, Agya Akwasi Marfo Akwaboa Gyan stormed Accra for their honeymoon.

Social media was rife last weekend with reports of newly-wedded Ghanaians after visuals from their ceremony popped up online.

The viral photos and video captured an age-looking groom and his very young bride at their traditional marriage ceremony styled in colourful kente outfits.

A ceremony that caught the attention of ardent Adom FM listener, Kwame Obosei who decided to bring Mr and Mrs Gyan to Accra for their honeymoon.

The Marfo Kwaboakrom-based couple arrived in Accra on Friday for their three-day honeymoon at the Obosei flats at Ashongman Estate, Accra.

They were accompanied by one of Mr Gyan’s daughters, who helped them around the house.

Watch the video attached above: