Akua Asabea Gyan, the 35-year-old woman, who is married to a 97-year-old man, Agya Akwasi Gyan Marfo Akwaboa in the Western Region, has made a shocking revelation about him.

Despite the backlash and displeasure from netizens over why a woman of her age will stick with someone of that age, she has decided not to pay heed.

This is due to Mr Gyan’s ability to satisfy her in bed.

Speaking exclusively on Adom FM’s Midday News, she bragged that her husband performs exceedingly more than most young men can do in bed.

ALSO READ:

As a herbalist, she noted he relies on one of his medicines, ‘Nipa di ns3’ to maintain both his physical and sexual stamina.

Blessed with four kids, they have been together for about 11 years after Mr Gyan assisted the family financially years back.

Mr and Mr Gyan have been in the news for days after visuals of their marriage ceremony went viral.

Though Mr Gyan already has children who may be older than his wife, they have widely accepted her and affectionately call her ‘mama Akua.’

They have pledged their full support, stating their father had found joy and love with her following the demise of their mother years ago.

Listen to Madam Akua in the audio attached above: