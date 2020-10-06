The leader of secessionist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), Charles Kormi Kudzordzi, popularly known as Papavi, has released a video message denying any involvement whatsoever of the group in the recent violence that erupted in parts of the Volta Region by some people who also claim to be activists for an independent Western Togoland.

In their first attack on Friday, September 25, 2020, the secessionists seized two police stations, took the officers hostage and stole weapons from the armouries after blocking entry and exit points in the Volta Region.

Subsequently, they torched two buses at the Ho STC yard on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Papavi, however, said HSGF had no hand in both incidents.

“The Homeland Study Group Foundation is a peaceful group,” Mr Kudzordzi, who is in his 80s, said stressing in his Ho address that it is “a peace-loving group, a peace-generating group, a peace-making group.”

According to him, he has been cooperating with Ghana’s security authorities following his arrests in the past together with some of his followers.

“I have made myself available to the police and to the security agencies on several occasions.

“Anytime they wanted me, I went there, we had a discussion and then I came home.”

He also noted that his peaceful overtures to the Government of Ghana have drawn blanks.

“I have, on two occasions, written to the Government of Ghana and the President to have us sit down and have this matter discussed at a roundtable conference. No attention has been paid to the letter”, he complained.

In his view, “Ghana should intensify its level of investigations against people who do things and not just suspect and arrest people.”