President Nana Akufo-Addo has tasked the Electoral Commission (EC) chair to ensure elections are conducted in a transparent, credible and fair manner.

He says he does not want to be a President of a crooked election.

“I don’t want to be elected by deceit. Elections are not made to be decided by EC chair or your team. Elections are decided by Ghanaian people. I am not interested in any crooked result and so I look forward to a fairly conducted election,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo made this known at the offices of the EC in Accra after filing his presidential nomination for the 2020 general election today.

He was in the company of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other party big wigs.

The EC in September opened nominations for parliamentary and presidential candidates, adding that the filled-out forms are to be submitted between October 5 and October 9, 2020.

Meanwhile, the NDC has also noted its flagbearer will file his nomination on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

