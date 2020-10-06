President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s bid to get re-elected as President of Ghana takes a giant step as he files his presidential nomination forms today, Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

This will be the fourth time he will carry out this exercise, having done same in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

He was lucky the last time as he went on to win that year’s elections. His forms were received by then Chair of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), Charlotte Osei.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to file his forms at exactly 11:00am and make available a GH¢100,000 banker’s draft as the filing fee.

As per strict Covid-19 protocols, he will be accompanied by a few officials from his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His forms will be in quadruplicate as demanded by the Commission.

President Akufo-Addo has already confirmed his movement on Tuesday.

He will be the third to file his nominations after it was opened on Monday, October 5.

Two-time independent presidential candidate Jacob Osei Yeboah is expected to be the first person to file before the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) candidate.

The filing of nominations will end on Friday, October 9.