Elizabeth Yamoah, a 57-year-old Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduate, has recounted how she lost her teeth in pursuit of education.

She made the disclosure in her massive feature by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

“After I decided to go back to school, I went to the market to buy my uniform but on my way home, I fell and lost my teeth,” she recounted.

In a video sighted on the verified Instagram handle of BBCpidgin, Madam Yamoah’s education journey was captured in an exciting manner.

In the footage, she indicated that her zeal to become a nurse since childhood motivated her to go back to school even at such an old age.

She fluently spoke English as she recounts her challenges after enrolling in school in 2017.

“The insult and mockery from the community members did not also hinder me from pursuing my educational goals,” she said.

As the oldest person among her teenage colleagues who could even qualify to be her grandchildren, she earned the name ‘Auntie’.

However, her hopes of becoming a nurse seems to have been dashed as she now eyes an assemblywoman position.

The mother of four with five grandchildren completed her Junior High School education at Agona Odoben Presbyterian Basic School in the Central region.

