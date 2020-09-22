A 57-year-old Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduate has received monetary support of GH¢1,000 from the Swedru Teachers’ Co-operation Credit Union (STCCU) after the successful completion of her Junior High School (JHS) education.

Elizabeth Yamoah, who is a mother of four, who happens to be a member of the STCCU, has also been appointed as Ambassador for the Union’s Youth Savings Account.

She is expected to embark on a sensitisation exercise to educate students from primary to Senior High School on the need for saving.

At a presentation after the examination on Friday, the acting Manager of the Breman Asikuna branch of the STCCU, Shad Nii Kotey Djanie, said the gesture was to serve as a motivation to Madam Yamoah, who despite her age, managed to complete her Junior High School (JHS) education.

He said the Union’s support comes on the back of the stigmatisation that Madam Yamoah was subjected to, following the decision to further her education instead of staying at home to care for her children.

“This is a start-up capital to enable you to engage in petty trading while at home, which would also go a long way to better your life before going back to school to acquire SHS education,” he indicated.

Mr Djanie announced that the Union would officially unveil her as the ambassador for the Youth Savings Account next month during the celebration of the union’s golden jubilee anniversary at Agona Swedru.

He took the opportunity to reiterate the importance of education and the need for students to remain committed to life goals.

“I wish to urge the youth to take great inspiration from Madam Yamoah and realise that with great determination and perseverance, one would always be able to achieve his or long cherished dreams.

“I wish to admonish the youth to overcome all distractions in order to achieve their aspirations in life,” he added.

Madam Yamoah expressed gratitude to the Credit Union and promised to diligently discharge her role as ambassador.

She revealed her intention to contest for Assembly Member for her electoral area, Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District.

She added that, even if she is unable to acquire SHS education, she has acquired enough fluency in English language to help her if she wins the position.

Madam Yamoah was among the final year students of Agona Odoben Presbytarian Basic School ‘A’ who sat for the BECE at the Agona Odoben Senior High School (ODOSCO).