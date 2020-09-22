Self-acclaimed ‘Dr’ Kwame Owusu Fordjour alias Dr UN has hinted of organising a grand event that will draw President of the United States, Donald Trump to Ghana.

Dr Fordjour believes he has carved a niche for himself over the years based on which nobody can turn down an invitation from him, regardless of the person’s status.

Touting his achievements on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall, he told host Mike 2 it was the goodwill he has established which saw him at the same event with the late Kofi Annan.

“I have over the years organised events that saw ambassadors and diplomats in attendance. How do you even think I met Kofi Annan who I have named my award scheme after?” he said.

Dr Fordjour, over the past weeks, has become the talk on both social media and in the traditional media for carrying out a ‘fake award scheme’ which sought to honour great persons in Ghana.

However, he maintained the numerous criticisms will not break him in any way but will rather inspire him to move towards the greater heights he is aiming.

“Barrack Obama and George Bush were in Ghana but do you think it was the government that brought them? Of course, it was the initiative of private individuals and that is the same way I can get Trump to come to Ghana,” he bragged.