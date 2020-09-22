Highlife musician, Berose 3sixty, formerly referred called Nana Boroo, says he is doing all he can in his power to reunite dancehall musician Stonebwoy and his former label signee, Kelvyn Boy.

According to him, Ghana’s music industry cannot move up the ladder without the two dope singers who were once under the Burniton Music Group umbrella.

Berose, who carries himself as the Moses of the music industry, added that he is willing to make the duo smoke the peace pipe but some people are against it.

I am working hard to reunite Stonebwoy with Kelvyn boy! Our music industry needs those two! I am the Moses of the music industry but Ghanaians aren’t ready for this conversation.

Nana Boroo rebrands to Berose 3sixty

Meanwhile, ever since the ‘Aha Yede’ hitmaker rebranded to Berose 3sixty he has been a subject on social media.

He has been lambasted for wearing wigs and polishing his nails like women do all in an attempt to take a new direction in the music business.

Imagine spending more than 14,000 cedis on grade 10A Mongolian hair, changing your whole damn name and appearance only for Ghanaians to call you Nana Boroo and assistant slay queen prefect. The audacity! [SIC], he wrote.