Singer Nana Osei Bonsu, popularly known as Nana Boroo, has changed his brand name to Berose 3sixty.

The rebranding didn’t affect his name only.

The singer has also changed his looks which is currently making waves on social media with many also querying if he had also changed his gender.

In photos sighted by Adomonline.com, the Fine Boy hitmaker looked dapper in a frontal wig (Mongolian hair) with his sideburns sharply trimmed to enhance his beauty.

MORE:

When Andy Dosty told him he looked like a woman and that might appeal to the LGBT community, the singer said he wasn’t concerned.

Berose 3sixty, talking about his new looks, said:

It’s a whole 360 turn. From my image, the way I look and sound. Everything has changed. I don’t know the old Nana Boroo again so it is a different person now. You have to have a look that people can relate to.

Let me warn the gays because I don’t want any problem. They have started texting me. They hit me up telling me I look cute. If you lead them on, then it continues but I love women.

Check out the photos below: