Singer Nana Boroo is of the view that secular-turned-gospel musician, Michael Kesse Frimpong, popularly known as Kesse, should look for a mentor who would advise him on how to ‘handle’ women.

This comes after a United States-based Cameroonian lady passed by Asempa FM’s weekend entertainment show, Tête-à-Tête to raise series of allegations against the Ghanaian singer, Kesse.

Reacting to this, Nana Boroo said Kesse needs a coach to guide him about women.

She still loves him. I think it’s one of those things. But Kesse didn’t finish learning the job. I have to ask him who his mentor is?

