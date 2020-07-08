Respected football administrator, George Amoako, has been named as the new Executive Chairman of Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal.

The veteran football administrator was relieved off his position as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko following the institution of a Board of Directors.

“It’s true that I have been named the Executive Chairman of King Faisal FC,” Mr Amoako told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

“I’ll be running the day-to-day activities of the club while Alhaji Grunsah remains the President of the club.

”I’m grateful for the appointment and will strive to do my best for the club,” he promised.

He previously worked with King Faisal during the Herbert Mensah administration in 2003.

King Faisal will commence preparation for the 2020/21 season in the coming months after the 2019/20 was truncated by the Ghana Football Association.

The 2019/20 season was annulled following the coronavirus pandemic which has halted football activities in the country since mid-March.

King Faisal were left at the bottom of the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season after amassing only six points in the first round.

However, Mr Amoako won the Normalization Committee Special Competition which propelled them to play in the CAF Champions League.