Final year secondary school students in Nigeria won’t participate in the upcoming West African Examination Council’s West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the Federal Government has declared.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Wednesday after the week’s virtual Federal Executive Council meeting, also said there is no date for school resumption yet.

MORE:

He said he would prefer Nigerian students lose an academic year than expose them to danger.