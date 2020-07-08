An all women group in Kwesimintsim, dubbed “Armah Ladies” has been inaugurated in the constituency to champion the cause of women.

The group comes barely a month after the Executive Secretary of NaCCA, Dr Prince Armah beat the incumbent Member of Parliament for Kwesimintim in the Western Region in the New Patriotic Party primaries.

Armah Ladies held its inaugural general meeting on Sunday, 5th July 2020, to outdoor and swear in its interim executive body.

The meeting also focused on the impeding voter registration exercise and how it’s members can support the drive with a view to securing overwhelming victories for the party’s Parliamentary and presidential candidates.

The meeting brought together women from all nine electoral areas in the constituency.

In attendance were Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, the NPPs’ parliamentary candidate for the Kwesimintsim constituency, Madam Abena Kwallah, the party’s Western Regional Women’s Organiser and Madam Perpetual Mensah, Women’s Organiser Kwesimintsim Constituency.

Speakers at the event stressed the need to promote and defend the ideals of the party and for women to play an active role in the party’s affairs.

In particular, they were asked to ensure the success of the current voter registration exercise by supporting “Agenda 30,000,” a driver to register at least 30,000 voters by the club.

Madam Abena Kwallah stressed the need for the group to co-exist peacefully with other similar groups in the party for the ultimate benefit of the party. On her part, Madam Perpetual Appiah said the women of Armah Ladies were poised to make a difference in the affairs of the party especially in the December general elections.

In his address, Dr Armah thanked the women of the association for their support and the honour done him and promised to work hand in hand with them to achieve their common objective of a greater Kwesimintsim of peace, security, opportunity and advancement. He said the support from women was an indication of the strength of the movement and its capacity for success.

An interim executive body, led by Madam Faustina Cudjoe, was outdoored and sworn in by Madam Abena Kwallah. Madam Perpetual Appiah was named as Mother Superior of the organisation.