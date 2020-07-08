Residents of Assin Akropong in the Assin Fosu Municipality are on a manhunt for a physically challenged mobile phone repairer.

According to them, the man, whose name is unknown, collected over 30 pieces of mobile phones from the people including those of police officers to repair for them but later bolted with all the phones.

According to information gathered by Adom News, the repairer in question, not long ago, announced his presence in the community as a phone repairer and attracted a lot of customers.

Victims of the crime are, thus, seriously looking for him. However, the case has not been reported to the police yet.