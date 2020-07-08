Minister for Sanitation, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has said the promise to make Accra the cleanest city in Accra is still on cause.

She said the days where the capital city was engulfed with filth were overdue to massive work done by the Ministry in collaboration with waste management companies.

“Accra is 85% clean; now you don’t see heaps of refuse on the street because we have provided bins across the capital,” she stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

She cited how Accra became very clean during the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to buttress her point – noting that, with a change in human attitude, “the promise to make Accra the cleanest city is doable.”

Though the government is doing its best in the sanitation sector, the Minister encouraged the private sector to invest in the waste management sector since “waste is wealth”.

She also urged Ghanaians to refrain from the practice of littering gutters, warning that the full rigours of the law will be hard on offenders.