It has emerged that the late final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Senior High School (SHS) had ulcer.

According to reports, the deceased complained of stomach pains when the time for their dinning delayed.

His former teacher, Daniel [pseudo name], saddened by his sudden demise, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Wednesday.

The Integrated Science teacher said the deceased had suffered a similar crisis and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

ALSO READ:

Therefore when this happened, he expected the teachers, who witnessed the incident, to rush him to the hospital.

The former teacher said due to his jovial attitude, most of the students still kept contact with him even after he had left the school.

So when the incident happened, he said friends of the deceased quickly called him for help.

“The boy was crying for help and no one called even when most of the teachers had car and could have rushed him to the hospital. I’m really sad,” he bemoaned.

Sir Daniel said the school authorities cannot absolve themselves from blame for the avoidable incident which happened on campus.

“The students have sent me videos and audio of things purported to have been said by the headmistress and they are very disheartening,” he added.