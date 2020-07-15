Singer Nana Boroo says he is set to give a stiff competition to the likes of Kuami Eugene and King Promise in the music industry.

To cement the fact, he has premiered a new song dubbed Dangerous to prove his vocal prowess against them.

According to him, this song is off his yet-to-be released EP album after he took a hiatus from the music scene. He said this is the first time he will be dishing out an Afrobeats song.

This track is a clear deviation from my previous songs which were more targeted towards pure High-life, he said in an exclusive interview with Adomonline.com.

Contrary to what people expected, the lyrics of the song talks about how ladies take love of men for granted and dump them when they are very serious.

MORE:

This isn’t the first time Nana Boroo will take a swipe at colleague musicians in the industry. Earlier, he said Kuami Eugene, King Promise and the rest were doing their best but still can’t compete with him in terms of music.

Nana Boroo was in the news recently and this song is a complete reverse of his ‘slay king’ stand.

The target group has changed. It’s more like the King Promise, Kuami Eugene dems. That’s why I am doing dangerous. I am switching from the highlife band to the contemporary kind of vibe so that is the target group right now.

Listen to the song below: