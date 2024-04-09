Gospel musician, Mike Kesse has revealed the drug dependency has spiritual underpinnings.

Recounting how God healed him of alcohol abuse and other worldly lifestyles, Kesse said during a discussion on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z that because drug addiction can be traced to spiritual forces, the God-factor is needed in healing people in such situations.

“Sometimes it is way beyond what we feel like peer pressure. We should also think about the spiritual aspect too.

There is a spiritual side to it. It is like family inheritance. It is deeper than what sometimes we think. You can go back to your family history and you would notice that something that your father used to do, you also do same, something that you mother is doing, you do too. If it is not alcohol, maybe womanising. You are doing it. It is a generational bomb,” he noted.

He made this statement while analysing JoyNews’ hotline documentary titled ‘Creative Addictions by entertainment journalist Kwame Dadzie.

Mike who claimed to have depended on alcohol and shisha in the past said drug has unimaginable effects on its users.

“It will really affect you emotionally and financially. Emotionally because sometimes because of anxiety, when you stand on stage you feel like you are shy when you see the crowd so you need something to shade you to take the shyness away. But at the end of the day, you would say something that you will regret later,” he said.

When asked how he got out of his dependency on alcohol and shisha, he answered, “God.”

“There has been a calling on my life. What made me realise it was that while growing up, going to church I got a lot of prophecies,” he noted.

He said even when he was doing secular music he had the calling but he hardened his heart to the call.

Mike Kesse who turned to Christ for the past few years has since been releasing gospel songs.

He is currently out with a new song titled ‘Worship Rise.’

Kesse is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and performer. He gained prominence after winning the fourth season of TV3’s Mentor.

He also took part in the season 2 of Project Fame West Africa and emerged first runner-up to Chidinma.

After a successful career in the music industry, releasing hit songs, featuring some of the topmost acts, earning nominations in prestigious award schemes and winning some slots, he decided to get into gospel music.

Some of his gospel songs include ‘Mehu Yesu’, ‘Sweet Jesus’, and ‘Amazing Love.’